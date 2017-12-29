Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Cleared for finale
Rudolph (ankle) remained limited at practice Friday, but he doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Rudolph had a limited role while playing through an ankle injury the past two weeks, logging 31 and 54 percent of snaps on offense, rather than his typical workload of at least 85-100 percent. It isn't out of the question that he moves back toward his usual range this weekend, as the Vikings could miss out on a bye week if they lose to the Bears and the Panthers beat the Flacons. Rudolph caught six of nine targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win over the Bears in Week 5.
