Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Cleared to play Week 15

Rudolph (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Rudolph missed his third consecutive practice Friday, it appeared it was a foregone conclusion that the tight end would miss his first game of the season, with the Vikings initially labeling him as out before upgrading him to doubtful. Rudolph then went through a workout Saturday and was subsequently upgraded to questionable, setting the stage for him to surprisingly suit up in Week 15 after going through pregame warmups Sunday without any apparent issues. Though he'll likely be playing through pain in the contest, Rudolph should still see the bulk of the snaps at tight end and represent a go-to target for quarterback Case Keenum in the red zone. Fantasy owners who have benefited from Rudolph's four touchdowns over the past three weeks probably won't be able to resist starting him Sunday against an injury-ravaged Bengals defense.