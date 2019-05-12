Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Contract talks tabled
Contract negotiations between Rudolph and the Vikings have stalled and were tabled Friday, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
When the Vikings drafted Irv Smith in the second round of the draft, it was originally thought that Minnesota was likely to move on from Rudolph. There was then some belief that offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski - who frequently uses two-tight end sets - could find a way to use both tight ends effectively, since they both possess unique skill sets. This report of tabled contract negotiations supports the original claim that the Vikings are prepared to move on from the Notre Dame product if need be. It seems that Rudolph can either take a discount to stay in Minnesota or roll the dice via being traded or released by the Vikings - the problem stems from the fact that the team has the least amount of salary cap space ($765,473) in the league. At this point, Rudolph's fantasy value would likely have a higher ceiling if he found another offense where he could be the primary tight end and red-zone target.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Team could utilize two tight ends•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Denies report about pay cut•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Shut down by Chicago•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Red-zone reindeer peaks at Xmas time•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Sees limited targets•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Hardly a factor•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...