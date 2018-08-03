Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Could get more slot chances

Rudolph may spend more time in the slot or out wide under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

DeFillipo spent last season as the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia, where TE Zach Ertz lined up all over the formation en route to the most productive season of his career. Rudolph himself is no stranger to the slot, but he hasn't seen much work as an outside receiver, a spot where he can get favorable matchups in the red zone against smaller cornerbacks. While starting wideouts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen remain the better bets for heavy target volume, Rudolph also has a chance to benefit from the offseason additions of DeFilippo and quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 28-year-old tight end has made a full recovery from February ankle surgery, participating in 11-on-11 work since early-to-mid June.