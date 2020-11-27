Rudolph's teammate Irv Smith (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Rudolph had season highs for targets (five), catches (four) and yards (63) when Smith missed a Week 10 contest against Chicago with the same groin injury. Rudolph also handled season-high 78 percent snap share in that game, though it wasn't much of a change from his usual range in the high-60s to mid-70s. He's still not a top TE option by any means, but there's at least some streaming appeal with Smith out of the lineup, and he could get another volume boost if Adam Thielen (reserve/COVID-19) isn't cleared to play.
