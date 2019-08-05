Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Dealing with unknown injury
Coach Mike Zimmer said Rudolph is tending to a "minor" injury, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Rudolph's absence Monday marks his third in a row from drills, but at least Zimmer addressed the reason for yet another DNP. The Vikings' first preseason game is Friday in New Orleans, so it wouldn't surprise if the the team takes a cautious approach with the veteran tight end and holds him out. After all, Rudolph has averaged 68 catches (on 98 targets) for 669 yards and 6.3 touchdowns per season over the last three.
