Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Denies report about pay cut
Rudolph's agent denies a report that the Vikings have asked the tight end to accept a pay cut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Entering the final season of a five-year, $36.5 million extension, Rudolph is scheduled for a $7.625 million cap hit that can be completely wiped off the books if he's released, per overthecap.com. Of course, the aforementioned figure is quite reasonable for a player that started 16 games each of the past four seasons, averaging 63 catches for 625 yards and six touchdowns in that span. It could even be argued that Rudolph is a slight bargain, given the contracts signed by the likes of Trey Burton and Cameron Brate last offseason. The Vikings may end up offering a contract extension to reduce Rudolph's 2019 cap hit without negatively impacting his bottom line.
