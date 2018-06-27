Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Does 11-on-11 work

Rudolph took part in 11-on-11 red-zone work during June minicamp, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bouncing back from February ankle surgery, Rudolph apparently had Kirk Cousins' full attention near the end zone, something that likely will translate into the regular season. The 28-year-old tight end previously took part in team drills at OTAs in early June, and he seems to be on track for full participation at the start of training camp.

