Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Downward trend continues

Rudolph caught one of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.

Rudolph has seen his yardage total decline in each of the last three games, and he's been kept out of the end zone since Week 3. Owners who drafted the red-zone reindeer after an eight-touchdown 2017 campaign are none too pleased at the moment, but a bounce-back opportunity awaits in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Saints in Week 8.