Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Downward trend continues
Rudolph caught one of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.
Rudolph has seen his yardage total decline in each of the last three games, and he's been kept out of the end zone since Week 3. Owners who drafted the red-zone reindeer after an eight-touchdown 2017 campaign are none too pleased at the moment, but a bounce-back opportunity awaits in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Saints in Week 8.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Picks up 37 yards•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions Thursday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds end zone in loss to Bills•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Totals 72 yards versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Catches TD in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...