Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Expected to play Sunday
Rudolph (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rudolph was given a doubtful designation Friday after being unable to practice throughout the week, but was upgraded to questionable Saturday. It appears the tight end is progressing faster than anticipated from the ankle injury and will be able to give it a go in Week 15, but fantasy owners depending on him will still want to check back on his status before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
