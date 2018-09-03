Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Feels healthy to begin season
Rudolph told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he felt great during training camp and the preseason following ankle surgery in February. "This entire training camp, I have honestly felt like I'm in the best shape I have ever been in and moving as well as I have since I was 19 years old," Rudolph said.
The Vikings are heading into Week 1 with a group of skill-position players that appears to be completely healthy, and with new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins at the helm, the offense is positioned to be a top-10 scoring unit for the second consecutive season after it returned to that level a year ago for the first time since 2009. Rudolph is consistently among the first 10 tight ends off the board in drafts this season thanks to his role as the third weapon in the passing game behind top wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Could get more slot chances•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Does 11-on-11 work•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Sees involvement in team drills•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Works off to side at OTAs•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Participating in spring drills•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Transitions to walking boot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...