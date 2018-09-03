Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Feels healthy to begin season

Rudolph told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he felt great during training camp and the preseason following ankle surgery in February. "This entire training camp, I have honestly felt like I'm in the best shape I have ever been in and moving as well as I have since I was 19 years old," Rudolph said.

The Vikings are heading into Week 1 with a group of skill-position players that appears to be completely healthy, and with new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins at the helm, the offense is positioned to be a top-10 scoring unit for the second consecutive season after it returned to that level a year ago for the first time since 2009. Rudolph is consistently among the first 10 tight ends off the board in drafts this season thanks to his role as the third weapon in the passing game behind top wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.