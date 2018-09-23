Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds end zone in loss to Bills
Rudolph caught five of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Bills.
Though Rudolph finished tied for fourth on the team in targets, he finished second in both catches and receiving yardage. He scored the team's only touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, giving him two trips to the end zone through three games this season. Rudolph clearly isn't lost in the shuffle despite the depth at the skill positions for the Vikings, and though his yardage totals could be lacking in some games, he seems to be a go-to option in the red zone. He'll continue as such next week against the Rams.
