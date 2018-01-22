Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds end zone in loss to Eagles
Rudolph caught one of four targets for a 25-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Eagles.
Rudolph capped off his team's opening drive with a 25-yard TD grab, but he was shut out the rest of the way as his team was handled comprehensively. He enjoyed a strong regular season that saw him catch a career-high eight touchdown passes, but he managed just 36 yards and a score in two playoff games. Nevertheless, Rudolph should remain an integral part of the passing game for Minnesota next season, regardless of who its starting quarterback turns out to be.
