Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds pay dirt again
Rudolph caught three of five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina.
Rudolph caught an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7. With four trips to the end zone in the past three weeks, the 28-year-old tight end's heating up at the perfect time for fantasy owners.
