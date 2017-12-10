Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds pay dirt again

Rudolph caught three of five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina.

Rudolph caught an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7. With four trips to the end zone in the past three weeks, the 28-year-old tight end's heating up at the perfect time for fantasy owners.

