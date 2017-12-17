Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds paydirt while playing through injury
Rudolph (ankle) caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Bengals.
Rudolph was listed as doubtful heading into this contest and clearly operated at less than 100 percent. Nonetheless, the red-zone reindeer was able to score his fifth touchdown in four weeks on a one-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Rudolph's nose for the end zone makes him an appealing play down the stretch, but owners planning on utilizing the tight end for Saturday's divisional clash in Green Bay should monitor his health throughout the week.
