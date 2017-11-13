Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win
Rudolph had five receptions for 37 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over Washington.
Rudolph continues to get a steady share of targets with Case Keenum at quarterback, but that hasn't translated into many yards or touchdowns. He has seven targets or or more the past five games, but just has 27 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns over that span.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Gets third touchdown in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Notches five receptions in Week 6 win•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown Monday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just two receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Held to one catch Sunday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...