Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win

Rudolph had five receptions for 37 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over Washington.

Rudolph continues to get a steady share of targets with Case Keenum at quarterback, but that hasn't translated into many yards or touchdowns. He has seven targets or or more the past five games, but just has 27 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

