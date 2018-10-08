Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win
Rudolph had five receptions for 41 yards on five targets in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.
Ruldolph was the top target in the passing game after Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, but the top two wide receivers had 21 combined targets. Ruldolph remains a top red zone option and steady part of the offense, but his upside has been somewhat limited by the success of the top two wide receivers.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions Thursday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds end zone in loss to Bills•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Totals 72 yards versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Catches TD in season opener•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Feels healthy to begin season•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Could get more slot chances•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...