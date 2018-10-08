Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win

Rudolph had five receptions for 41 yards on five targets in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.

Ruldolph was the top target in the passing game after Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, but the top two wide receivers had 21 combined targets. Ruldolph remains a top red zone option and steady part of the offense, but his upside has been somewhat limited by the success of the top two wide receivers.

