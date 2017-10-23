Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win
Rudolph had five receptions for 43 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over Baltimore.
Rudolph had a productive game, but has just two touchdown receptions this season. He appears to be developing a better rapport with starter Case Keenum as he has had seven or more targets in three consecutive games after failing to get more than six in each of his first four games.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Notches five receptions in Week 6 win•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown Monday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just two receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Held to one catch Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads team in receiving versus Steelers•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown in Week 1•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...