Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions in Sunday's win

Rudolph had five receptions for 43 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Rudolph had a productive game, but has just two touchdown receptions this season. He appears to be developing a better rapport with starter Case Keenum as he has had seven or more targets in three consecutive games after failing to get more than six in each of his first four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories