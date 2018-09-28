Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Five receptions Thursday
Rudolph had five receptions for 57 yards on six targets in Thursday's loss at the Rams.
The Vikings were in catch-up mode all game and throwing frequently, so it was good to see Rudolph heavily involved even with the depth at the skill positions for the Vikings. He was fourth on the team in targets. He'll remain a key red zone target for Kirk Cousins.
