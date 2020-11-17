Rudolph caught four of five targets for 63 yards but lost a fumble in Monday night's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Rudolph began the game by coughing up the ball following a 12-yard reception, marking the first lost fumble of his 10-year career. The veteran responded in fine fashion, however, accumulating a season high in receiving yards with the help from his other three catches. Of course, Rudolph did so with fellow tight end Irv Smith (groin) sidelined Monday, so if the second-year pro remains out in Week 11 versus the Cowboys, Rudolph may enjoy another uptick in his output.