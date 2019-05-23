Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Gets five-year offer
Rudolph confirmed he's been offered a five-year extension, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Any extension would lower Rudolph's $7.625 million cap hit, freeing up some much-needed space for the Vikings. Rumors of a potential trade or release gained steam after the team drafted Irv Smith Jr. at No. 50 overall, though history suggests it isn't wise to count on major contributions from a rookie tight end. Rudolph is participating in voluntary OTA practices and remains optimistic an agreement will be reached before training camp, but he did mention that he's been informed of other teams having interest in a trade.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Still hoping to stay in Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Contract talks tabled•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Team could utilize two tight ends•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Denies report about pay cut•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Shut down by Chicago•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Red-zone reindeer peaks at Xmas time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...