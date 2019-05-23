Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Gets five-year offer

Rudolph confirmed he's been offered a five-year extension, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Any extension would lower Rudolph's $7.625 million cap hit, freeing up some much-needed space for the Vikings. Rumors of a potential trade or release gained steam after the team drafted Irv Smith Jr. at No. 50 overall, though history suggests it isn't wise to count on major contributions from a rookie tight end. Rudolph is participating in voluntary OTA practices and remains optimistic an agreement will be reached before training camp, but he did mention that he's been informed of other teams having interest in a trade.

