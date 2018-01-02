Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Getting rest for sprained ankle

Rudolph was in a walking boot after Saturday's win over Chicago after playing on a sprained right ankle. "I finally get some time off, so I'm going to try to get this thing back to 100 percent," Rudolph told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I played three games on it, so now I get some time off."

Rudolph injured his ankle Dec. 10 at Carolina but was able to play the next three games. He had just four receptions in those three games and played just 28 snaps in Saturday's win. He should hopefully back to full speed with the Vikings having a bye in the first round of the NFC playoffs.