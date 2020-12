Rudolph failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Jaguars.

More was expected of Rudolph with fellow tight end Irv Smith (back) sidelined, especially after Rudolph piled up season highs in catches (seven) and receiving yards (68) last week. The red-zone reindeer remains stuck on a career-low one touchdown after averaging six over the previous five seasons, and Rudolph will be tough to trust in Week 14 against Tampa Bay regardless of Smith's status.