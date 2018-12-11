Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Hardly a factor

Rudolph caught two of five targets for seven yards in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Rudolph has seen his role within Minnesota's offense decline this season, but Monday marked a new low for the tight end. It was the first time he's failed to top 10 yards this year, but in his defense, the Vikings offense as a whole did very little prior to its final drive. Regardless, the veteran will be eager to improve in Week 15 versus the Dolphins.