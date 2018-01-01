Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Has just one reception in Sunday's win
Rudolph had just one reception for three yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Rudolph wasn't needed as much in the passing game with the Vikings getting an early lead. Still, he has just four receptions in his last three games as he played with a sore right ankle. He figures to be more active in the playoffs, however, as the Vikings had comfortable leads in all three wins and he figures to be in better health after a week off.
