The Vikings placed Rudolph (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.
After failing to record a catch Week 13 against the Jaguars, Rudolph hasn't practiced and now will miss the final four games of the campaign, which saw him record 28 catches (on 37 targets) for 334 yards and one touchdown. For a player with a cap numbers of $9.45 million next season and more than $10 million in both 2022 and 2023, he may have played his last down as a Viking due to the overall play of his replacements Irv Smith and Tyler Conklin.