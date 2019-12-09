Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Held to 11 yards

Rudolph hauled in both of his targets for 11 yards in the team's Week 14 win over the Lions.

Rudolph's streak of four consecutive games with a touchdown came to a close with a letdown performance. He was out-targeted by rookie Irv Smith, and managed receptions of only three and eight yards in the process. If Adam Thielen (hamstring) is able to return in Week 15 against the Chargers, Rudolph's targets will likely only dry up further. That could make him a touchdown reliant option to close the season.