Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Held to one catch Sunday
Rudolph brought in one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Buccaneers.
The sure-handed tight end hasn't quite been himself over the first three weeks of the 2017 campaign, as he now has just eight catches over that span. Rudolph's reception and yardage total Sunday were his lowest since Week 8 of last season, while his target share was his lowest since Week 17 of 2015. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have gobbled up 49 targets between them over the first three contests, while a renewed focus on the running game due to the early success of rookie Dalvin Cook has also affected Rudolph's overall opportunities. Given his established role within the Minnesota offense, Rudolph figures to still retain an important role in the Vikings passing attack, even if it isn't to the extent of previous seasons. He'll look to boost his production against the Lions in Week 4.
