Rudolph could see additional targets after Irv Smith (groin) was ruled out ahead of Monday's prime-time affair against the Bears.

Rudolph was already starting to get more involved in the offense after seeing season highs in targets in two of the last three weeks, but Saturday's designation all but confirms the veteran tight end will play a pivotal role in the offense. The Bears have been surprisingly mundane when it comes to stopping opposing tight ends making this a bit of an intriguing option for fantasy managers who might be desperate for tight end production.