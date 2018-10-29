Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just 39 yards receiving Sunday
Rudolph had four receptions for 39 yards on seven targets in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Rudolph has just two touchdowns and hasn't had more than 57 yards rexeiving since Week 2 as almost all of Minnesota's targets go to Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. However, Rudolph showed he can still be a factor in the red zone Sunday as he had a short-yardage touchdown negated by a penalty.
