Rudolph had one reception for ten yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Seattle.

Rudolph played more snaps than Irv Smith (64 of the offense's 87 snaps, compared to 59 for Smith), but Smith had a mini breakout game with four receptions for 64 yards. Neither tight end had been a focus of the passing game the prior four weeks, but Smith has some upside given the coaching staff's previous talk about a possible growing role. Meanwhile, Rudolph's fantasy value limited to just an occasional end-zone target.