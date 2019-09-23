Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just one reception Sunday
Rudolph had one reception for 11 yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Oakland.
Rudolph played on 54 of the offense's 62 snaps, but went out for a pass on just 18 plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Irv Smith, Jr. played on 31 snaps and had three receptions for 60 yards on three targets. Given that Smith is developing in the offense at tight end and Rudolph isn't getting many quality targets, it's hard to see Rudolph as anything more than a red-zone long shot each week.
