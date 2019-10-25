Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just three receptions Thursday

Rudolph had three receptions for 17 yards on three targets in Thursday's win over Washington.

Rudolph didn't repeat his season-high performance in Week 7 (five receptions and a touchdown) even with Adam Thielen sidelined with a hamstring injury. Although he could see an increase in targets if Thielen doesn't return next week, Rudolph remains largely an afterthought in Minnesota's passing game. For fantasy purposes, Rudolph only carries weekly value as a red-zone longshot.