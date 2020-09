Rudolph had two receptions for 28 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

Week 1 had some negative signs for Rudolph's fantasy value as he had just two targets and played an equal number of snaps as Irv Smith (32 snaps vs. 31 snaps for Smith) in a game where the Vikings needed to pass after falling behind early. Rudolph did start slow last season (1 target or less in first give games) before rebounding, however.