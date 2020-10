Rudolph had two receptions on two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's win at Houston.

Rudolph played on 48 of the offense's 66 snaps, but went out for a pass just 11 times. Meanwhile Irv Smith played on 41 snaps that included 13 pass routes (but didn't have a reception). The tight ends are not an active part of the passing game in Minnesota's offense, making Rudolph's fantasy value dependent on an occasional end zone target.