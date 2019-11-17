Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Keeps scoring streak alive

Rudolph caught all five of his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-23 win over Denver.

Rudolph put the icing on Minnesota's comeback midway through the fourth quarter, slipping behind the linebackers off of play action and jogging into the end zone for a 32-yard score. The touchdown continued a three-game streak Rudolph, who has struck five times in his last five games. The uptick in production has coincided with the absence of Adam Thielen (hamstring) so Thielen's status following the bye will be very relevant to Rudolph fans heading into a matchup against the Seahawks.