Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads team in receiving versus Steelers

Rudolph caught four of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

Rudolph led the team in receiving yardage and tied for the lead in targets, but a lackluster passing display by Case Keenum limited his upside. Despite some struggles in this one, Rudolph actually managed to improve upon his Week 1 totals, though he wasn't able to reach the end zone. The big tight end should remain one of the most heavily-targeted Vikings regardless of who is under center, though it appears his potential weekly output will remain relatively modest. He will face off with the Buccaneers defense next week.