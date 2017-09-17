Play

Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads team in receiving versus Steelers

Rudolph caught four of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

Rudolph led the team in receiving yardage and tied for the lead in targets, but a lackluster passing display by Case Keenum limited his upside. Despite some struggles in this one, Rudolph actually managed to improve upon his Week 1 totals, though he wasn't able to reach the end zone. The big tight end should remain one of the most heavily-targeted Vikings regardless of who is under center, though it appears his potential weekly output will remain relatively modest. He will face off with the Buccaneers defense next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories