Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads team in receiving versus Steelers
Rudolph caught four of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.
Rudolph led the team in receiving yardage and tied for the lead in targets, but a lackluster passing display by Case Keenum limited his upside. Despite some struggles in this one, Rudolph actually managed to improve upon his Week 1 totals, though he wasn't able to reach the end zone. The big tight end should remain one of the most heavily-targeted Vikings regardless of who is under center, though it appears his potential weekly output will remain relatively modest. He will face off with the Buccaneers defense next week.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown in Week 1•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Absent from injury report•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads inexperienced position group•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Enjoys career game versus Bears•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...