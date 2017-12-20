Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Limited Wednesday
Rudolph (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
On Tuesday's estimated injury report, Rudolph was listed as limited, a theoretical activity level that he upheld on the practice field one day later. Earlier Wednesday, he mentioned to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that his ankle "feels good," so his availability doesn't appear as imperiled as a week ago. Indeed, Rudolph didn't practice at all last week, yet his status upgraded from doubtful Friday to active Sunday, when he stretched his touchdown streak to four games. If he rids himself of injury in the near future, he'll face a Packers defense Saturday that was just shredded by the Panthers' Greg Olsen to the tune of nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown Week 15.
