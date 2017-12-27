Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Listed as limited Wednesday

Rudolph (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Plagued by an ankle injury for the better part of December, Rudolph nonetheless has played through the discomfort the past two games. His significance within the passing game has taken a hit, though, as he's received a combined three targets during that stretch. Although the issue continues to impact his practice reps, he doesn't appear to be a candidate to sit out the regular-season finale, especially with home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs on the line. "It's good," he told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday. "It's as good as it can be in Week 17." If Rudolphs gains clearance to play again Sunday, he'll have a tough task on his hands against the Bears' eighth-ranked pass defense.