Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Missing from practice Thursday
Rudolph (ankle) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Rudolph opening Week 15 preparations with two straight absences from practice, the tight end is looking highly questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Given that he was fitted for a walking boot following the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, it wouldn't be too surprising if Rudolph was sidelined for the first time all season. In that scenario, David Morgan (concussion) and Blake Bell (shoulder) could share the snaps at tight end, assuming both are cleared of their respective injuries.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: No practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Seen in walking boot•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Finds pay dirt again•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores touchdown versus Falcons•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores twice in win over Lions•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Second straight five-catch effort•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...