Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Missing from practice Thursday

Rudolph (ankle) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Rudolph opening Week 15 preparations with two straight absences from practice, the tight end is looking highly questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Given that he was fitted for a walking boot following the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, it wouldn't be too surprising if Rudolph was sidelined for the first time all season. In that scenario, David Morgan (concussion) and Blake Bell (shoulder) could share the snaps at tight end, assuming both are cleared of their respective injuries.