Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Modest production in win

Rudolph caught all three of his targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Eagles.

Rudolph's opportunities finally increased, after he saw just one target in each of the last three games, but he remains an afterthought in Minnesota's aerial attack behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. For fantasy purposes, Rudolph only carries weekly value as a red-zone long shot.

