Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: No practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 23, 2020
1 min read
Rudolph (foot) officially didn't practice Wednesday.
Rudolph last practiced Week 13, missing two games in the process. With a third absence seemingly on tap Friday at New Orleans, the
Vikings appear poised to roll with Irv Smith and Tyler Conklin yet again at tight end. More News
