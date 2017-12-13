Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: No practice Wednesday

Rudolph (ankle) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Considering he emerged from the locker room Sunday in Carolina with a walking boot on his foot, Rudolph's absence isn't much of a surprise. He'll have two more chances to make his presence felt this week, which will sway his listing on Friday's injury report. Rudolph's direct backup, David Morgan, remains in the concussion protocol. If both are held out Sunday, Blake Bell will take on primary tight-end duties.