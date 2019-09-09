Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: No targets Sunday

Rudolph didn't have a reception nor was targeted in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Rudolph did play on all of the offense's 53 snaps while Irv Smith played on 26 snaps. While Rudolph's role in the offense could decline with Smith added to the roster, it's hard to take too much away from a game where the Vikings dominated on the ground and only needed to throw ten passes.

