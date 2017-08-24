Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Not practicing Thursday
Rudolph is not practicing Thursday with what is believed to be a right leg injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rudolph was seen with a wrap on his right leg Thursday, ultimately forcing him to miss practice. At this point the injury is believed to be minor, but his status for Sunday's preseason game against the 49ers will be in question. David Morgan, Kyle Carter and Bucky Hodges will be in line for additional reps at tight end until Rudolph returns.
More News
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads inexperienced position group•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Enjoys career game versus Bears•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Logs 53 yards Saturday•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Season-high 97 yards against Colts•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Scores in win over Jacksonville•
-
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads team in targets in Week 13 loss•
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff just completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can review all the picks...
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...