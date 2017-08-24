Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Not practicing Thursday

Rudolph is not practicing Thursday with what is believed to be a right leg injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rudolph was seen with a wrap on his right leg Thursday, ultimately forcing him to miss practice. At this point the injury is believed to be minor, but his status for Sunday's preseason game against the 49ers will be in question. David Morgan, Kyle Carter and Bucky Hodges will be in line for additional reps at tight end until Rudolph returns.