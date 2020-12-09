Rudolph (undisclosed) isn't practicing Wednesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Irv Smith (groin) still out from practice after missing three of the past four games, Tyler Conklin was the lone tight end at Wednesday's session. Rudolph topped 60 yards in the first two games Smith missed, but the 31-year-old then finished with zero catches and two targets in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, despite playing 70 percent of offensive snaps. Rudolph reportedly suffered an injury late in the game.