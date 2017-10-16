Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Notches five receptions in Week 6 win

Rudolph brought in five of nine targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers.

Rudolph checked in behind only Adam Thielen in targets and drew even with Jerick McKinnon in receptions on the afternoon. After causing some concern for fantasy owners with just three receptions on six targets in Weeks 3 and 4, the 27-year-old has been the recipient of 18 looks over the subsequent pair of contests. He's parlayed those opportunities into 11 catches for 92 yards and a score, putting him back on the tight end radar. He'll look to continue bouncing back versus the Ravens in Week 7.