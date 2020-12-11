Rudolph (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph missed practice Wednesday through Friday, while Irv Smith (back) returned Thursday as a limited participant. We've seen Rudolph take advantage of Smith's absence with a couple nice receiving lines in recent weeks, but the veteran put up a goose egg last Sunday, and he now appears destined to miss a game for the first time this season. Smith is listed as questionable after missing three of the past four games, leaving Tyler Conklin as the team's only fully healthy tight end.