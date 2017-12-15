Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Officially listed as doubtful

Updating a previous report, Rudolph (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

After Rudolph failed to practice in any capacity this week, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that the tight end won't be able to play. The team nonetheless listed Rudolph as 'doubtful' rather than 'out', leaving the door slightly open in case he makes a miraculous recovery over the weekend. With Blake Bell (shoulder) placed on injured reserve, blocking specialist David Morgan is expected to start Sunday's game versus Cincinnati. Case Keenum likely will adapt by directing the vast majority of his passes to wideouts and running backs.