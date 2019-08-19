Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: One catch Sunday
Rudolph caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Seahawks.
Rudolph was out there with the first-team offense for the second week in a row, so he should still be considered the starting tight end even with second-round pick Irv Smith Jr. (five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown) breathing down his neck. The veteran tight end's run-blocking ability may be what preserves his regular role, as he isn't much of a downfield threat in today's age of athletic tight ends.
